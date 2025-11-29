Cold Moon 2025: Last Supermoon Of The Year To Brighten Sky On December 4

The final full moon of the year, known as the "Cold Moon," will brighten the sky on Thursday, December 4. This full moon is also 2025's last supermoon. A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth, called perigee, making it appear larger and brighter than usual, reported Newsweek.

NASA explains that while "supermoon" is not an official astronomical term, it is generally used for full moons that come within at least 90 percent of perigee.

The Cold Moon, sometimes called the "Long Night Moon," follows the Harvest Moon in October and the Beaver Moon in November.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger, brighter, and clearer than a normal full moon. The Cold Moon on December 4th will meet the criteria for a true supermoon this year, as it will reach at least 90 percent of its closest point to Earth at full phase.

This alignment makes the moon extremely beautiful in the night sky, and getting outside to view it will be a wonderful experience.

The Cold Moon is considered a symbol of introspection, slowing down in life, and personal growth. It inspires people to look inward and spend peaceful and contemplative moments during winter.

When Can You See The Cold Moon

The full moon can be seen at its peak, but it often appears largest and most impressive near the horizon shortly after moonrise, a phenomenon known as the "Moon Illusion." Sunset in New York on December 4th is approximately 4:28 PM EST, and moonrise is 3:54 PM EST. In Los Angeles, sunset will be around 4:43 PM PST, and moonrise will be around 4:22 PM PST.

Moon viewing is best in the evening under dark skies. Choosing a location away from city lights and with a clear view will enhance the experience. No special equipment is needed, but binoculars or a telescope can help you see the moon in greater detail. Dress warmly when viewing outdoors, and bring snacks or a hot drink if you plan to spend a while.

As the final lunar event of 2025, the Cold Supermoon offers the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the winter sky. Simply look up and bask in the moon's glow, experiencing this magnificent manifestation of nature without any equipment.