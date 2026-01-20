China's Fengyun-3D Satellite Finds World's Largest Iceberg A23a In Final Stage Of Disintegration

China's Fengyun-3D satellite has found that A23a, once the world's largest iceberg, has entered the final stage of its disintegration. True-color images with 250-meter resolution captured on January 14 showed that the iceberg's main body has reduced to just 506 square kilometers, reported CGTN.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, the iceberg has shrunk to less than one-eighth its initial size of 4,170 square kilometers when it broke away from the Antarctic ice shelf in 1986.

A23a's disintegration has accelerated significantly in recent weeks. Just three weeks ago, its main body covered approximately 948 square kilometers, suggesting its rapid disintegration.

According to Zheng Zhaojun, chief expert at the National Satellite Meteorological Center, the iceberg could completely disintegrate in the coming weeks.

Data from the Fengyun-3 satellite constellation, which has been monitoring A23a since 2023, shows that its disintegration rate suddenly accelerated earlier this year.

The primary cause of this rapid breakup is hydrofracturing. This creates meltwater ponds and glacial lakes on the iceberg's surface, exerting immense pressure on the ice. Satellite images showed blue-colored meltwater accumulating in the iceberg's center, held there by natural bulges on the edges.

Zheng explained that summer conditions in the Southern Hemisphere are also accelerating this process. Clear weather, rising temperatures, and warmer seawater than 3 degrees Celsius are melting the ice rapidly. Additionally, ocean currents are carrying the broken fragments toward warmer northern waters, further weakening them.

Detached From Antarctica In 1986

A23a, once the world's largest iceberg by area, broke away from Antarctica's Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986. After flowing for several decades, it is now on the verge of complete extinction.