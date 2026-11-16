Astronomers Solve Mystery of A Giant Planet That Appeared To Vanish

Researchers using NASA's TESS telescope kept a close eye on a distant gas giant for nearly seven years. Known as TOI-2535 b, the massive planet followed a routine path, regularly crossing directly in front of its host star, Space.com reported.

But then, something strange happened. The planet's transit schedule became unstable, with crossings showing up hours early or late, while also growing fainter and shorter. Earlier this year, the planet completely vanished from view.

While scientists knew that planets could theoretically go out of sight over long spans of time, they expected such changes to take decades or centuries. Watching a planet disappear in real time caught the research team completely off guard.

The findings were published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

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Why did it happen?

As it turns out, the planet didn't actually disintegrate or float away into deep space. Instead, astronomers discovered that a gravitational tug-of-war is happening behind the scenes.

By analysing the irregular timing of the planet's transit and measuring how its parent star wobbled, researchers concluded that a second, unseen planet is lurking in the system. This hidden neighbour exerts a powerful gravitational pull on TOI-2535 b.

The force between the two worlds causes their orbits to tilt and wobble continuously, much like spinning tops. Because of this rapid tilt, TOI-2535 b shifted out of alignment with Earth's line of sight. It is still orbiting its star, but it now passes just above or below our view.

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"We think of the universe as resembling clockwork, where everything is regular, but that's not true. If there are multiple planets in a system, they can affect each other's orbits. We know of a few systems that are like this," said Samuel Yee, a 51 Pegasi b Postdoctoral Fellow at UCLA and the paper's corresponding author, in a statement.

"This is the most extreme example we've seen because the two planets are interacting so strongly. The planet's orbit is tilting so quickly that its transit disappeared while we were watching."

Scientists wrote that TOI-2535 b will next transit its star sometime in 30 to 50 years, while its hidden neighbour may come into view sooner. The phenomenon is the same as the one that makes eclipses on Earth so rare and exciting.

"If the moon's orbit around the Earth were perfectly aligned with the Earth's orbit around the Sun, we would see an eclipse every month," said UCLA astrophysicist and paper co-author Erik Petigura.

"But because the moon's orbit is tilted, eclipses are less common. The tilt of the moon's orbit is a relic of its violent formation history, which resulted from a collision with the early Earth."