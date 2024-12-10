Astronomers Find Frozen Water Beyond Solar System Using James Webb Telescope

In a groundbreaking finding, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered frozen water in a distant protoplanetary disk, located outside our Solar System. This remarkable detection was made possible by the JWST's advanced Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which captured high-resolution images of the disk. The protoplanetary disk, designated as 114-426, is situated in the Orion Nebula, a vast star-forming region approximately 1,300 light-years away from Earth. The disk, which spans over 1,000 times the Earth-Sun distance, is thought to be a nursery for planet formation.

The JWST's NIRCam images revealed the presence of frozen water in the form of ice grains, which coat the disk's dust particles. This detection was made at a wavelength of 3 micrometres, a range that is uniquely accessible to the JWST.

The protoplanetary disk's central band blocks the star's light, creating an eerie silhouette against the nebula's radiant backdrop. However, the disk's material scatters light, forming vibrant lobes that illuminate the surrounding space.

JWST finds water-ice in the protoplanetary disk 114–426 in Orion.https://t.co/BQc1ikRY7K pic.twitter.com/PE0tM7oUJR — Jwst Feed (@WebbFeed) December 6, 2024

The presence of water ice in such environments is a promising indicator of the potential for planet formation. Water is a critical ingredient for life as we know it, and its availability during the early stages of planetary formation suggests that habitable conditions might arise elsewhere in the universe.

The Edge-On Orion Silhouette Disk is particularly intriguing due to its unique edge-on orientation, which offers an unobstructed view of the disk's composition and structure. JWST's observations revealed not only the presence of water ice but also other volatile compounds, such as carbon dioxide and methane, which are essential for building organic molecules.

The discovery of frozen water in this distant protoplanetary disk has significant implications for our understanding of planet formation and the origins of water in our Solar System.