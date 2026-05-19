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Astronomer Captures Stunning Aurora Australis From Space Above Indian Ocean

The image was taken on May 7 as the ISS orbited over the southern Indian Ocean.

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Astronomer Captures Stunning Aurora Australis From Space Above Indian Ocean
The image was taken by astronomer Sophie Adenot.
  • Astronaut Sophie Adenot captured a photo of the aurora australis from the ISS above the Indian Ocean
  • Adenot launched to the ISS on February 13, 2026, for a nine-month mission
  • Aurora australis occurs when solar particles collide with Earth's upper atmosphere near the poles
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The sight of the northern and southern lights is undeniably stunning, and from miles above Earth, they appear even more breathtaking. Astronomer Sophie Adenot, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recently captured a spectacular photo of the aurora australis above the Indian Ocean. Adenot was launched to the ISS on February 13, 2026, for a nine-month mission. From the station's cupola windows, astronauts often photograph Earth's atmosphere, but auroras seen from space reveal something ground observers never witness, which is a clear view of where solar particles collide with the upper atmosphere to create shimmering light.

The aurora australis, or southern lights, is the Southern Hemisphere's counterpart to the northern lights. It is most commonly visible near Antarctica, but during periods of strong solar activity, it can also be seen from southern Australia, New Zealand, and parts of South America.

According to NASA, Adenot's image was taken at approximately 10:20 pm (local time) from the ISS as it orbited 268 miles above Earth.

See the image here:

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Photo Credit: ESA/Sophie Adenot

How the Southern Lights form

Auroras occur when high‑energy particles from the sun, carried by the solar wind, travel along Earth's magnetic field toward the poles. There, they collide with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen in the upper atmosphere. As these atoms release the energy absorbed during the collision, they glow in different colours.

From space, astronauts can watch the aurora's structure unfold in three dimensions and trace exactly where the particles strike. For people on Earth, witnessing the aurora australis is already a bucket‑list experience. Seeing it from above transforms it into a spectacle that looks as though it belongs in a science‑fiction film.

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