Ancient Sanctuary, Temple Structures Unearthed During Highway Construction In Italy

Construction workers building a highway in Italy made an unexpected archaeological discovery after uncovering the remains of an ancient sanctuary dating back to the fifth century BC. The finding has now led to a detailed archaeological investigation, reported NYPost.

The discovery was announced by the Italian Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape in a press release issued on May 19.

The sanctuary was discovered in Ponso, a town located about 45 miles southwest of Venice. Workers from Veneto Strade S.p.A. were constructing a new road connecting Borgo Veneto and Carceri when they came across the ancient remains.

According to officials, the first artifacts were found while crews were carrying out wartime ordnance clearance operations at the site.

As excavations continued, archaeologists uncovered large rectangular foundation structures believed to be ancient temples. One of the structures appeared to be a peripteral temple, which is surrounded by rows of columns on all sides.

Researchers also discovered several inscriptions at the site. While some writings were in Latin, many were found in the ancient Venetic script once used by the Veneti people of northeastern Italy before Roman rule.

Officials said some inscribed stones appeared to have been reused in a paved flooring structure, while others remained in their original positions. According to the findings currently being studied, the paving structure may have been built during the first century AD.

Photos released from the site showed partially buried stone blocks, column fragments and ancient inscriptions believed to be linked to the temple complex. Some of the inscriptions were identified as votive in nature, suggesting they were connected to religious practices.

Archaeologists also believe that a branch of the Adige River may have flooded the area in ancient times.

However, officials said early evidence suggests the site was not abandoned after the flooding. Instead, researchers believe it continued to serve an important purpose and gradually changed over time.

According to the statement, the sanctuary appears to have remained significant during the Roman era as well, although its role and cultural framework evolved from the earlier period.