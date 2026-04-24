Endangered Polar Bears At Risk As US Pushes Alaska Drilling Project

A new proposal in the United States has raised concerns about the safety of wildlife in northern Alaska. The plan could allow some protected animals, including polar bears and walruses, to be harmed during oil-drilling activities without legal consequences, reported NYPost.

The proposed regulations are part of President Donald Trump's oil lease program and are currently awaiting approval by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The rule would allow what is described as incidental and unintentional take of a small number of polar bears and Pacific walruses by energy companies operating in critical habitats.

The term take is a broad legal term that includes killing or harassment. The rule does not directly permit the killing of these animals, but it would protect companies from legal action if such incidents occur during their operations.

There are concerns about polar bear cubs that if drilling activities disturb their mothers, they could die in helpless conditions.

If female bears become frightened and leave their dens during denning, they could abandon their cubs before they can survive on their own.

Walruses are also at risk. Human activities can panic them, leading to stampedes and some animals being crushed to death.

The Fish and Wildlife Service stated in its review that if female polar bears abandon their cubs due to human interference, it could lead to their deaths.

This proposal is being considered ahead of the oil and gas lease auction scheduled for June 5 in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This area is home to more than 300 animal species, including polar bears, caribou, wolves, and moose.

This lease area includes the Beaufort Sea, an important breeding and denning ground for polar bears.

The Interior Department clarified that there are no plans to kill polar bears or walruses, even their cubs. The department stated that the regulations include strict monitoring and impact mitigation provisions so that energy-related activities can continue.

It also stated that these animals are not expected to be killed during the proposed work.

The Alaska Oil and Gas Association, which requested the rule, stated that it has not sought permission to kill these animals and does not expect to be required.

However, it also stated that such provisions are usually included because the possibility of such incidents is not completely eliminated.

Environmental organisations have expressed concern about this proposal. They believe that activities in sensitive areas could further harm already vulnerable wildlife populations.

The polar bear population in the Southern Beaufort Sea declined by approximately 40 percent in the 2000s and has shown no signs of recovery. Currently, there are approximately 900 bears left in the region.

Nicole Whittington-Evans of Defenders of Wildlife stated that the death of the cubs could pose a further threat to the population and disagreed with claims that the impact would be minimal.

Haley Templeton of Friends of the Earth also warned that the new lease would harm and potentially kill polar bears.

The Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledged that human activities could cause polar bear and walrus deaths. According to the agency, walruses could collide with ships or be crushed in stampedes triggered by human activities.

If this proposal is approved, permits will be issued for five years, exempting companies from legal responsibility for harm or death to these animals.

This proposal is part of a plan to expand oil and gas development in Alaska. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the coastal region is estimated to contain between 4.25 billion and 11.8 billion barrels of oil.