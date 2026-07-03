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A Sea Of Quantum Weirdness: Scientists Create Exotic New Form Of Matter

An international team of physicists has successfully created an exotic new phase of quantum matter known as a "fractional Fermi sea."

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A Sea Of Quantum Weirdness: Scientists Create Exotic New Form Of Matter
The researchers are still grappling with how to classify these newly formed entities.

In the deepest, coldest corners of experimental physics, the rules of our everyday world completely break down. Now, an international team of scientists has pushed those boundaries even further, successfully creating a highly unusual and exotic new form of matter.

The breakthrough, which explores the strange landscape of quantum mechanics, has revealed what researchers are calling a "fractional Fermi sea." This research was published in Physical Review Letters and is available at the pre-print server arXiv.

Chilling to the Extreme

To achieve this feat, experimental physicists at the University of Innsbruck in Austria began by cooling a cloud of roughly 70,000 cesium atoms down to just a few nanoKelvins. This temperature is a mere fraction of a degree above absolute zero, the coldest possible temperature in the universe.

At this extreme level, individual atoms lose their identity and begin to behave as a single, unified quantum cloud. The team then trapped this delicate substance inside one-dimensional tubes using a web of lasers known as an optical lattice.

A Cycle of Attraction and Repulsion

Once the atoms were confined, the researchers subjected the matter to a rapid, continuous cycle, forcing the particles to smoothly shift from strongly repelling one another to strongly attracting one another.

Ordinarily, pumping this kind of energy into a system would simply heat it up and cause the atoms to scatter randomly. Instead, the team observed a counter-intuitive phenomenon: the particles self-organized into a hidden, highly structured state.

The Birth of 'Super-Fermions'

In traditional physics, fundamental particles are split into two families: bosons, which can overlap seamlessly, and fermions, which strictly refuse to occupy the same quantum space. The newly discovered state acts as a bizarre middle ground, where quantum states are only partially occupied.

The researchers are still grappling with how to classify these newly formed entities, jokingly suggesting they be called "super-Fermions." Scientists believe this breakthrough will significantly advance the field of quantum simulation, paving the way for hyper-precise sensors, advanced encryption, and revolutionary developments in materials science.

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