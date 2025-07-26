340-Million-Year-Old Shark Tooth Found In World's Largest Cave

A fossilised tooth from a previously unknown ancient shark species, estimated to be around 340 million years old, has been discovered in Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park, the world's largest cave system. The species, now named Macadens olsoni, was found in the Ste. Genevieve Formation, which dates back to the late Mississippian period.

The tooth, about half an inch long, offers valuable insights into prehistoric marine life. The National Park Service announced the discovery shortly after the start of “Shark Week,” adding to public interest in ancient sharks.

"This discovery is a remarkable addition to our understanding of ancient marine life and underscores the importance of preserving and studying our natural history," said Superintendent Barclay Trimble in a news release.

Macadens olsoni is notable for its unique tooth whorl, a curved row of teeth designed for crushing small sea creatures. This ancient shark likely grew to less than a foot in length and probably feasted on mollusks and worms. The fossils of Macadens olsoni were found in the Ste. Genevieve Formation, which dates back approximately 340 to 335 million years. During that time, Mammoth Cave was submerged in a warm, shallow sea teeming with life including crinoids and corals.

The name Macadens olsoni pays tribute to both Mammoth Cave and Rickard Olson, a retired park scientist who played a crucial role in documenting shark fossils in the park as part of a recent Paleontological Resource Inventory (PRI). The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the National Park Service Paleontology Program, Mammoth Cave National Park, and the Smithsonian Paleobiology Department. In addition to Macadens olsoni, researchers studied another ancient shark, Helodus coxanus, now renamed Rotuladens, meaning "Wheel Tooth." This species shares similarities with Macadens olsoni and highlights the diversity of ancient marine life.

"This finding not only enhances our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems but also emphasizes the critical role of paleontological research in our national parks," Trimble added. "Every discovery connects the past with the present and offers invaluable educational opportunities for students and the public."