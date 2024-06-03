Video Of Pune Policeman Getting Massage Goes Viral. Top Cop Clarifies

In the video, the traffic policeman can be seen sitting on a chair while the youth massages his leg.

A video showing a traffic policeman getting a leg massage from an unidentified youth in Pune went viral on social media, though a senior official on Sunday said it was due to the personnel's medical condition.

In the video, the traffic policeman can be seen sitting on a chair while the youth massages his leg.

Those who shared the video on social media said it was from a nakabandi (police check) in Kalyani Nagar, the site of the May 19 Porsche crash involving an allegedly drunk minor driver.

Two IT professionals were killed in the accident, which has sparked nationwide outrage due to means deployed to get the accused off the hook, including switching his blood samples taken for tests to determine alcohol consumption.

Clarifying on the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar, in a message, said, "Sub Inspector Gorade (57) of Yerwada Traffic Division was (deployed) for drunk and drive at Adlabs Chowk, Kalyaninagar." The DCP said due to continuous day-and-night duty for two days, Gorade's blood sugar levels touched 550 (mg/dl or milligrams per decilitre), following which he had cramps in his legs.

"Hence, he sat down suddenly on the ground. The person in the footage helped to release cramps in the leg. Still, we are verifying facts and (will) take necessary action," the DCP added in the message.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)