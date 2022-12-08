Man Shares Helmetless Pic With 'I Look Good' Tweet, Pune Police Responds

People loved the Pune police's sense of humour

To ensure people abide by traffic norms, many CCTV cameras have been installed on roads to monitor the movement of vehicles. In case anyone is seen violating road safety measures, cops click pictures of the same and send them to the individual's number and issue challans online. Recently, a man in Pune was seen riding a bike without a helmet, and what followed was amusing, to say the least.

Pune City police captured Melvin Cherian riding a bike without a helmet and shared it with him. Taking it sportingly, Mr. Cherian shared the picture of the challan on Twitter and tagged the Pune Police. In a cheeky tweet, he thanked the cops for taking a candid picture of him, and wrote, "Thank you Pune Police. I look good. I will pay the challan though." According to his Twitter bio, Mr Cherian is the co-founder of GetSetGo Fitness, which is a health and wellness platform.

Pune police, which is known for its witty tweets, replied back saying, "Sure," along with a laughing emoji. The tweet further read, "P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though." They also added the hashtag, #WearAHelmet.

See the tweets here:

Sure 😀.



P.S: A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though. #WearAHelmethttps://t.co/7klwKw6TR2 — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) December 7, 2022

Mr Cherian responded to the tweet with a polite "yes sir".

He later posted another tweet, adding a screenshot of the paid challan amount, saying that he will buy a black helmet, as suggested by Pune police. He wrote, '' @PuneCityPolice challan paid, and I promise to buy a nice black helmet as you suggested. Media houses have made me famous though. I got some 5-6 clients since yesterday as the media was gracious enough to address me as a Fitness Entrepreneur.''

@PuneCityPolice challan paid, and I promise to buy a nice black helmet as you suggested. 😁



Media houses have made me famous though. I got some 5-6 clients since yesterday as the media was gracious enough to address me as a Fitness Entrepreneur. https://t.co/UOYV5nyk3npic.twitter.com/FyOcHHss4a — Melvin Cherian (@CherianMelvin) December 8, 2022

The fun banter is swiftly going viral and has garnered more than 1840 likes, more than 160 retweets, and a volley of amused responses. People loved the Pune police's sense of humour and appreciated their efforts in ensuring road safety.

