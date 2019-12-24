Ugandan Woman Raped By 2 Men After Being Offered Lift In Pune: Police

The men took the woman to a deserted place and raped her. (Representational)

A 28-year-old Ugandan woman was allegedly raped by two men who offered her a lift on their bike in Pune, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman was approached by a man on a bike while she was waiting outside a restaurant in Koregaon around midnight on Monday, the police said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said that she accepted a lift from the man but then he called his friend and made her sit between them.

When the woman tracked the location of her home on her mobile phone, she realised that the men were taking her somewhere else, the official said.

"Despite urging them to stop the motorcycle, they took the woman to a deserted place and raped her," a police officer said.

According to the police complaint, the woman urged the two men to drop her till the main road when they tried to leave her at an isolated spot. They agreed.

As their bike approached the main road, the woman spotted a group of people and raised an alarm, an official said quoting the complaint.

"As the group started approaching the two-wheeler, its rider lost his balance, causing all three of them to fall," he said, adding that the accused managed to flee.

Police are trying to obtain CCTV footage from near the restaurant from where the woman claimed she was picked up.