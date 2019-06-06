Seized Bombs Explode In Maharashtra Forest Office, No Casualties Reported

After blast, furniture inside Maharashtra Forest Department office was badly damaged

The office of the Maharashtra State Forest Department in Pune was severely damaged on Wednesday morning after crude bombs seized from the poachers exploded inside the office premises. However, no causalities have been reported.

The police said that around 90 seized crude bombs which went-off inside the Paud office premises were used by poachers to hunt wild boars and other animals.

Furniture, including chairs and tables, inside the office was badly damaged and the closed shutter of the office was hurled several feet away. The walls of the office also sustained cracks.

According to forest officials, an inquiry would be conducted in the matter.

The villagers packed bombs in a way that they exploded when a wild animal chewed it leading to the instant death of the mammal.