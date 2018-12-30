Revenue Officer Arrested In Pune Allegedly Asked For 1 Crore Bribe

The revenue officer was arrested while accepting a bag containing Rs 15 lakh . (Representational)

A revenue officer in Pune district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one crore.

Sachin Dongare (43), the accused, sought the bribe to facilitate registration of new names in land records, an official said.

The complainant in the case wanted to register his heir's name in the records of his ancestral properties.

The matter was sent to Sachin Dongare who is the tehsildar of Mulshi in Pune district, the ACB official said.

Sachin Dongare allegedly demanded bribe to give a favourable report and facilitate entry of new names in the land record, also known as 7/12 extract.

After the complainant approached the ACB, a trap was laid.

Dongare was arrested while accepting a bag containing Rs 15 lakh in bank notes and pieces of blank paper below them, the official said, adding that further probe was on.