Pune Woman Sacks Employee. He Sets Her On Fire, Both Die

Pune Police said they are investigating the case (Representational)

A 35-year-old man set a woman, his former employer, on fire following a dispute and both died due to burn injuries on Tuesday, the police said.

Another person also suffered burns when he tried to intervene during the incident which took place late on Monday night in Pune's Somnath Nagar, a police officer said.

"Milind Nathsagar, the accused, used to work in Bala Janing's tailoring shop. She had sacked him eight days ago. Angry over it, Nathsagar went to the shop around 11 last night, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire using a lighter," said inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chandan Nagar police station.

While Mr Nathsagar, who also received burn injuries, died earlier on Tuesday, Janing, 32, who had suffered 90 per cent burns, died in hospital later.

A man who ran a mobile shop nearby suffered 35 per cent burns when he tried to intervene. He is undergoing treatment, the official said.