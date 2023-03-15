Pune Techie, Wife, 8-Year-Old Son Found Dead, Murder-Suicide Suspected: Police

The dead were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka. (Representational)

A 44-year-old software professional, his wife and their eight-year-old son were found dead in their flat in Pune's Aundh area today, police said.

It seemed that the techie first killed his wife and son and then killed himself, the police told Press Trust of India.

Those who died were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka.

"As the couple was not responding to phone calls, Sudipto's brother who lives in Bengaluru asked a friend to visit the house. After finding the flat locked, he filed a missing persons complaint," said an official of Pune's Chatushringi police station.

But police then found that the couple's mobile phones were inside the flat as per its location data.

After gaining entry inside by using a duplicate key, police found Sudipto hanging, while his wife and the child were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces. No suicide note was found from the spot, the police official told Press Trust of India.

Sudipto had left his job with a software firm to start his own business, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

More details awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)