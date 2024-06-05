Pune Porsche Crash Case: Lab Report Confirms Mother's Blood Samples Used

A lab report confirmed blood samples of the mother were used in place of minor. (Representational)

A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old driver involved in the Porsche crash which claimed two lives in Pune, police told a court today.

The sessions court extended the police custody of the teen's parents till June 10 on the police's request.

Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor's blood samples following the accident on May 19 to show that he was not drunk at the time. It is alleged that one of the doctors was in touch with the teen's father.

The teen's mother was arrested on the conspiracy charges on June 1. Police today produced the parents of the minor, the two doctors and the hospital employee before the court after their police custody got over.

The court extended the custody of the doctors and the hospital employee till June 7.

Police have also moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking extension for 14 days of the remand of the 17-year-old who is lodged at an observation home. His remand ends today.



