Pune Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside Police Outpost Over Parking Dispute

Police personnel put out the flames and rushed the man to a hospital.

A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he set himself on fire outside a police outpost in Pune city of Maharashtra seeking immediate action on a complaint he has lodged, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the police outpost in Wagholi area.

Police personnel put out the flames and rushed the man, identified as Rohidas Jadhav, to a hospital. He is in a critical condition, the police said.

Mr Jadhav had lodged a complaint against another person over a parking dispute in his housing society, and police had registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence. A counter-complaint was also lodged.

"Jadhav came to the police chowky in Wagholi area on Tuesday morning and sought immediate action on his complaint. The police personnel assured him of necessary action as there is no provision for arrest under NC complaint," the official said.

Mr Jadhav, however, was not convinced. He went out and set himself on fire after dousing himself with some inflammable substance, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)