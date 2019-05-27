Pune Man Charged For Alleged Obscene Post On Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North in the 2019 polls.

A 57-year-old man has been charged for allegedly posting derogatory content on actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on social media, police said.

Police in Pune registered a complaint against Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of the Maharashtra city, after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena officer-bearer flagged the post.

"The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila (Matondkar) and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station in Pune.

A case has been registered against Dhananjay Kudtarkar under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act.

No arrest has been made so far and investigation is underway.

Ms Matondkar, who has acted in a number of Bollywood movies, had made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North constituency in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty.