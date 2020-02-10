Pune Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking And Raping Teenage Girl

Pune: Police have withheld the name of the accused (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly stalking and raping a 15-year-old girl and threatening her with acid attack if she disclosed the incident, a police officer said.

The alleged incident had taken place in Wagholi area on the outskirts of the city between June and September last year.

The officer said a similar case was pending against the accused in a police station in the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Lashkar division, Ravindra Rasal told PTI that the accused used to stalk and harass the girl, who is a student of a school in the city.

"He had told the girl that if she meets him once, he would not harass her again. He then took her to Wagholi area and sexually assaulted her. He threatened her with an acid attack and also to kill her family members if she disclosed the incident," Mr Rasal said, adding that the accused also shot video of the act.

The incident came to light last week after the girl confided in the counsellor of her school, who in turn informed her family members, he said.

Police have withheld the name of the accused.

"A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on February 8," the ACP said.