Pune Administration Orders Removal Of PM Modi's Hoardings Ahead Of Polls

All hoardings with PM Modi's photos to be removed from petrol pumps, buses etc in Pune

The district administration has ordered removal of all hoardings bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from petrol pumps, state transport buses, bus stands and train stations in view of the model code of conduct coming into force for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The order came after the Maharashtra Congress wrote to the Election Commission (EC), demanding removal of the PM's photos from petrol pumps, public places and vehicles in view of the poll code coming into force on Saturday last.

Citing a letter received from the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, the Pune district the administration issued a circular to election officers in this regard on September 24.

The circular, signed by a deputy collector rank officer who is also the coordination officer for the district, said hoardings bearing PM Modi's photos should be removed from petrol pumps, state transport buses, bus stands, railway stations and municipal corporation buses.

It also asks the election officers to submit a report to the district administration.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.