On Camera, Speeding Truck Rams Cars, Bikers On Pune Road, 7 Injured

The truck carrying cement blocks rammed at least six vehicles.

Seven people were injured after a speeding truck lost control and rammed several vehicles and motorcycles on a road in Pune. The incident occurred on the Kolad-Pune highway in the district's Pirangute area last Saturday.

The truck carrying cement blocks rammed at least six vehicles and the area was engulfed in a cloud of dust. The passersby were seen running to safety.

A biker who had just taken his vehicle out from the roadside parking spot was tossed away as the truck brushed past him, showed CCTV footage. Another biker too got thrown off his two-wheeler.

A case has been registered against the truck driver who fled the scene after the accident.