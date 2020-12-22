Night Curfew In Pune Till January 5 Amid Fears Of New Covid Variant

There have been growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant. (Representational)

After the Maharashtra government on Monday declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas in the state, the Pune police imposed curfew in the city from Tuesday night.

It will be in force between 11 pm to 6 am from the night of December 22 to January 5, said the order issued by senior police officer Ravindra Shisave.

Essential services and goods have been excluded from the night curfew, he added.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in the UK.