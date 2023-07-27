Moneylender From Pune Rapes Woman As Husband Fails To Repay Loan, Arrested

The accused allegedly raped the woman in the presence of her husband. (Representational)

A 47-year-old moneylender in Maharashtra's Pune city allegedly raped a woman after her husband failed to repay the loan taken from him, police said today.

The incident took place in February this year and the accused has been arrested, a police official said.

According to the police, the woman's husband had borrowed money, but could not repay it.

The accused allegedly threatened the woman's husband at knife-point and then raped her in his presence, the official said.

The accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on a social media platform, the police said.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on," the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police added.



