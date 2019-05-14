Man Carrying Gold In Rectum Arrested At Pune Airport

The recovered gold has been sealed by the customs department. (Representational)

The customs department on Monday seized 511.31 grams of gold from a passenger at Pune International Airport.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold concealed in his rectum.

The recovered gold has been sealed by the customs department.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.