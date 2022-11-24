Hospital Employee Kills Wife By Injecting Deadly Drugs In Pune

The man has been arrested for killing his wife with deadly injections, said police. (Representational)

A 23-year-old male nurse at a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune district allegedly killed his wife by administering her lethal injections and tried to pass it off as a suicide, police said today.

Swapnil Sawant was having an affair with a nurse, who was his colleague at the private hospital, and was planning to marry her, said an official from Paud police station. He has been arrested, the official added.

Mr Sawant married victim Priyanka Kshetre five months ago and live in a rented house, he said. On November 14, he took her to a hospital in a serious condition, where she was declared dead.

"A purported suicide note signed by Priyanka was found, and a case of domestic violence and abetment of suicide was registered against Sawant," said inspector Manoj Yadav.

But during investigation, it came to light that Mr Sawant had stolen some drugs and injections, including Vecuronium Bromide, Nitroglycerin injections and Lox 2%, from the hospital where he worked, and allegedly killed his wife by administering those to her, he said.

"We have registered a case against him under relevant provisions and further probe into the case is on," Mr Yadav said.

