Food Delivery Partner Killed In Another Pune Hit-And-Run Case

Rauf Akbar Shaikh was killed in the latest Pune hit and run accident

In yet another hit and run case in Pune, a luxury car rammed a man riding a motorcycle and sped away, after killing him on the spot.

The accident happened in the Koregaon Park area near the Google office.

The man who was killed was identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh. He was a delivery partner with a food service.

Reports said the driver of the luxury car was suspected to be drunk.

The police said they will get more information on the matter.

Pune recently saw a high-profile case of hit and run involving a Porche driven by a teen. What made the case highly controversial was the alleged involvement of many people including doctors and the parents to hide the crime by the teen.