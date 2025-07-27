Pune Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Young Woman In Lonavala

Pune Rural Police have arrested one individual in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Lonavala city.

The incident occurred on Saturday, according to a senior police official.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, three individuals allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Acting on a complaint, police identified and arrested one of the accused. However, officials have also clarified that their primary investigation suggests that one person was directly involved in the crime, and further investigations are going on.

"A case has been registered based on the woman's complaint. One accused has been arrested and produced before the magistrate, who remanded him to police custody till 29 July. Further investigation is underway," said Rajesh Ramghare, Sr PI, Lonavala City Police Station of Pune Rural Police.

The victim, a local resident of Lonavala, is currently undergoing medical treatment and counselling.

