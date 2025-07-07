Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide In Assam, Note Alleges Sex Abuse By Teacher

A girl student in Assam's Tinsukia district, who attempted suicide in June due to alleged sex assault repeatedly by her teacher, died by suicide on July 6, the police said.

The police found a four-page note detailing what she had gone through. In the note, which NDTV has seen, she alleged three other teachers tried to shield the accused.

The case has sparked anger and outrage across Assam.

The 14-year-old student who was in Class 9 was allegedly molested by her teacher, Vhiku Chetry, for the first time in May, according to a first information report (FIR) filed by her family following the first attempt to die by suicide in June.

On May 26, Chetry allegedly mixed sleeping tablets in a soft drink and offered it to the student in the school kitchen after class. Other students had left by then, sources said.

The girl tried to die by suicide on June 3. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors managed to stabilise her health and save her.

The girl's family then filed the FIR with Dholla police station under the stringent POCSO Act, which deals with sex crimes against children. The teacher, Chetry, was arrested on June 11.

However, the girl died by suicide in a second attempt on July 6. Her brother filed another FIR on Sunday against the teacher for abetment to suicide.

Many social organisations have demanded exemplary punishment against the teacher.