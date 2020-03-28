Coronavirus: Pune Nurse Gets Call From PM Modi Thanking Her For Her Service To The Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chhaya Jagtap, a nurse in Pune, to thank her for her efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up a nurse from the civic-run Naidu Hospital in Pune, which has been treating COVID-19 patients, and applauded the work done by the hospital staff to fight the pandemic, a civic official said.

Nurse Chhaya Jagtap received a call from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday evening, the health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

Starting the conversation in Marathi, PM Modi enquired about her well being and asked Chhaya Jagtap how she was allaying her family's fears for her safety, while serving COVID-19 patients with devotion.

"Yes, I am concerned about my family, but one has to work. We have to serve patients in this situation. I am managing," she said.

The Prime Minister went on to ask her if patients who are admitted in the hospital got scared.

"We try and speak to them. We tell them not to get scared and assure them that nothing is going to happen to them and that their reports will come out negative," she said.

The staff tries to boost the morale of positive patients too, she is heard saying in the audio clip.

Chhaya Jagtap informed PM Modi that seven COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital after being cured.

When Prime Minister Modi asked her if she had a message for lakhs of medical staff working tirelessly in various hospitals, she said, "There is no need to be scared. We have to drive this disease out and we have to make our country win. This should be the motto of hospitals and staff."

The Prime Minister congratulated Ms Jagtap for her devotion and service.

"Like you, there are lakhs of nurses, paramedical staff, doctors, who like true 'tapaswis', are serving patients in various hospitals in the country right now. I would like to congratulate you. I am happy to have heard your experiences," PM Modi said.

Expressing her gratitude, Ms Jagatp said, "I am just doing my duty but you are serving the nation round the clock. We should be grateful to you."

The country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him, she's heard saying in the audio clip.

The civic-run Naidu Hospital has been treating majority of COVID-19 patients from Pune.