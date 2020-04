Coronavirus: Partially Paralysed 92-Year-Old Woman Recovers From COVID-19 In Pune

The elderly woman suffered a stroke seven months ago (Representational)

A 92-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus despite having suffered a stroke seven months ago which left one side of her body paralysed and even affected her ability to recognise faces.

On Monday, the woman and three other members of her family including her three-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter returned home from the hospital.

A senior doctor of the private hospital where the woman was treated said that this case shows that even elderly people can defeat the virus.

Constant monitoring, measures to keep secondary infections at bay, use of standard treatment protocol and extra precaution considering her age and ailment paid off, said Dr Vijay Natrajan, CEO, Symbiosis Hospital.

"If somebody who is 92 and had a debilitating stroke, the possibility of getting pneumonia is high as their movement is restricted. To avoid pneumonia, we ensured that her sleeping position was changed every two hours," he told PTI.

"As per the procedure which is called ''awake proning'', she was made to sleep on her abdomen and after two hours, the position was changed," he said.

In the prone position, the person or patient lies flat with the chest down and the back up.

Awake proning as a treatment protocol "is picking up in a big way for the corona patients as it helps lung ventilation in a better way and improves oxygenation," said Dr Natrajan.

Normally the sleeping position of COVID-19 patients is changed every six hours. But in the woman's case, it was brought down to two hours, Dr Natrajan said.

"Our strategy was to prevent rather than treat any complication. She did not require any oxygen support and as far as the standard protocol is concerned, multivitamin tablets and normal symptomatic treatment was given," he said.

The woman's recovery shows that there is no need to panic if a senior citizen contracts coronavirus, he said.

The common assumption that the infection would always be lethal for a person above 60 should be discarded, he added.

