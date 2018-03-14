Accused In Bhima-Koregaon Violence Milind Ekbote Arrested In Pune A case was registered against Ekbote andSambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting the anti-Dalit violence that left a man dead near the war memorial.

A man was killed in the violence on January 1 (File) Pune: Hindu Ekta Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote, one of the accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, was arrested by the Pune rural police today, an official said.



Ekbote was arrested soon after the Supreme Court turned down his anticipatory bail plea earlier in the day, the official added.



"We arrested Ekbote from his residence here and he will be produced before the court tomorrow," a senior Crime Branch official said.



Last month, while extending the right-wing leader's protection from arrest, the apex court had asked the Pune rural police to submit a detailed report on the case and allowed them to question Ekbote.



Following directions from the court, Ekbote had appeared before the Shikrapur police for questioning for five times.



Today, the police submitted a detailed report in the apex court and sought the "custodial interrogation" of Ekbote, while opposing his bail plea.



"The court accepted our demand for his custodial interrogation and rejected his bail application," the officer said.



Before submitting the report in the Supreme Court, a senior police officer had said, "In order to investigate the case properly, his custodial interrogation is required."



A case was registered against Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting the anti-Dalit violence that left a man dead near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial in the district on January 1 during an event to commemorate the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.



Subsequent protests had disrupted normal life in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.



