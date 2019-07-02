6 Killed After Wall Collapses In College In Pune After Heavy Rains

Those injured in the wall collapse incident have been admitted to the hospital.

Six people died while three were injured after a wall of Singhad College in Ambegaon in Pune district collapsed after heavy rains on Tuesday night. The incident happened at 1.15 AM today.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Those injured in the wall collapse incident have been admitted to the hospital.

On June 29, 15 people were killed while three were injured after a portion of a wall collapsed in Pune's Kondhwa area.

