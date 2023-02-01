4 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Hits Truck In Pune: Police

The injured persons were taken to hospital, police said.

Four people were killed and nearly 20 others received injuries after a bus hit a stationary truck on Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 5 am, they said.

"The private bus hit the stationary truck from rear side. Four people were killed and around 20 others were injured," Yavat police station's inspector Hemant Shedge said.

