Kate Spade: The Designer And Her Journey To Success

- Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

American fashion designer Kate Spade became renowned for launching a successful line of handbags in the 1990s.Born as Katherine Noel Brosnahan in 1962 in Kansas city, Missouri, Kate Spade was a successful businesswoman and also once edited the fashion magazine Mademoiselle.Ms Spade graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism in 1985. She joined the accessories department at Mademoiselle. She left in 1991, after 6 years at the company and decided to launch a line of handbags after noticing a lack of good handbags in the market.She launched her line of Kate Spade Handbags in 1993 along with husband Andy Spade.She was found dead in her New York apartment yesterday. A suicide note has been found and police are investigating the case. She reportedly left a note for her 13-year-old daughter Frances Valentine.In the 25 years since Kate Spade's founding of her handbag line, the name has become a byword for a certain preppy style.Her look - bright colours and clear lines - quickly gained attention , appearing on the shelves of upmarket New York department stores quite soon. She won many awards during her lifetime and was loved by many including celebrities. Twitter mourned the 55-year-old's untimely death.Chelsea Clinton, Lena Dunham and Jenna Bush Hager are a few who mourned the death of the late designer on Twitter. Chelsea Clinton tweeted:Kate Spade has left behind a legacy behind and the world mourns her untimely death.