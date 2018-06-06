Kate Spade: The Designer And Her Journey To Success

Born as Katherine Noel Brosnahan in 1962 in Kansas city, Missouri, Kate Spade was a successful businesswoman and also once edited the fashion magazine Mademoiselle.
Ms Spade graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism in 1985. She joined the accessories department at Mademoiselle. She left in 1991, after 6 years at the company and decided to launch a line of handbags after noticing a lack of good handbags in the market.
She launched her line of Kate Spade Handbags in 1993 along with husband Andy Spade.
She was found dead in her New York apartment yesterday. A suicide note has been found and police are investigating the case. She reportedly left a note for her 13-year-old daughter Frances Valentine.
In the 25 years since Kate Spade's founding of her handbag line, the name has become a byword for a certain preppy style.
Her look - bright colours and clear lines - quickly gained attention, appearing on the shelves of upmarket New York department stores quite soon.
CommentsShe won many awards during her lifetime and was loved by many including celebrities. Twitter mourned the 55-year-old's untimely death.
Chelsea Clinton, Lena Dunham and Jenna Bush Hager are a few who mourned the death of the late designer on Twitter. Chelsea Clinton tweeted:
Kate Spade has left behind a legacy behind and the world mourns her untimely death.
My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart.- Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018