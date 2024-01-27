Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal Resigns From Board: 5 Facts About Him

Binny Bansal is also on the board of digital payments company PhonePe.

Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, has officially resigned from the board of the e-commerce giant, drawing to a close the chapter he started alongside Sachin Bansal 16 years ago. This move follows Mr Bansal's recent sale of his remaining stake in Flipkart.

In a statement, he said, "I am proud of the Flipkart Group's achievements over the past 16 years. Flipkart is in a robust position, with a strong leadership team and a clear path forward, and with this confidence, I have decided to step aside, knowing the company is in capable hands.”

"I wish the team the best as they continue to transform experiences for customers, and I remain a strong supporter of the business," he added.

