Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Ex CEO, Dies Of Cancer At 59

Former Deutsche Bank CEO Anshu Jain died at 59 after battling cancer

Anshu Jain, former Deutsche Bank CEO, died on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 59. In a statement, the bank said Jain played a crucial role in the development of Deutsche Bank and was instrumental in building the company's global capital markets business.

He was appointed to Deutsche Bank's Management Board in 2009 and was responsible for the Corporate and Investment Bank division from 2010. From 2012 to 2015, he was CEO.

"Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank's position in our global business with companies and institutional investors. Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial centre," Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank, said.

Christian Sewing, CEO, recalled, "Anyone who worked with Anshu experienced a passionate leader of intellectual brilliance. His energy and loyalty to the bank left a great impression on many of us. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife, his children and his mother. We will honour his memory."

Jain's contribution to Deutsche Bank and the industry was recognised with numerous awards worldwide.

TERI Technical University in Delhi awarded him an honorary doctorate and the London Business School made him an Honorary Fellow.

Besides his contributions to the bank, he supported animal welfare projects in India and South Africa.