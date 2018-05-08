"Cut Salaries Of Officers Coming Late To Work": Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain told Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in an order dated on Monday to take disciplinary action against erring officers.

Share EMAIL PRINT Satyendar Jain said the productivity of officers was being affected. (File) New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain wants action against officers coming late to office, including a cut in their salary.



Mr Jain told Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in an order dated on Monday to take disciplinary action against erring officers.



"In case the officers/officials are not interested in attending the office or/and showing the results by the quantum of work produced, there should not be any hesitation in taking disciplinary action besides deducting their corresponding remuneration," the order said.



Mr Jain issued the order after a random inspection of attendance of officers of the Urban Development department last Friday which found that many senior officers were not present at their seats in the morning.



"The quantum of work being delivered is very less. Undoubtedly, this is the result of the decision of the officers not to let the government function properly," the order further said.



Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain wants action against officers coming late to office, including a cut in their salary.Mr Jain told Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in an order dated on Monday to take disciplinary action against erring officers."In case the officers/officials are not interested in attending the office or/and showing the results by the quantum of work produced, there should not be any hesitation in taking disciplinary action besides deducting their corresponding remuneration," the order said. Mr Jain issued the order after a random inspection of attendance of officers of the Urban Development department last Friday which found that many senior officers were not present at their seats in the morning."The quantum of work being delivered is very less. Undoubtedly, this is the result of the decision of the officers not to let the government function properly," the order further said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter