Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Class 5 Student In Patna

The school principal has denied any knowledge of the incident. (Representational)

A teacher at a private school in Patna has been accused of sexually assaulting a Class 5 student, the police said today.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said an investigation has been started in the case.

"We have spoken with the director, principal and other teachers of the school. We will also scan CCTV footage and record the statement of the victim, Mr Prabhat told reporters in Patna.

The police said that the school administration has been served a notice to provide CCTV footage to cops

Meanwhile, the school principal has said that she is completely unaware of the allegations against the teacher.

"I read about the incident in a newspaper yesterday. We have issued a show-cause notice to the concerned teacher since we have not received any written complaint from the victim," she said.

Assuring full cooperation with the police and action against the accused, she said, "The school administration will cooperate fully with the police during the course of the investigation and if found guilty the teacher will be punished severely."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.