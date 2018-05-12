RJD Leader Shot Dead With AK-47 At Relative's Wedding In Patna Rashtriya Janata Dal Dina Gope was the husband of a former Patna deputy mayor.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dina Gope was killed near his residence in Anushabad. Patna: A local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was gunned down by unidentified men in Patna today, police said. The attackers used an AK-47 rifle to kill the leader.



Dina Gope was the husband of a former Patna deputy mayor. He was killed near his residence in Anushabad when he was returning home after attending a relative's marriage, a police officer said.



The murder took place amid tightened security imposed in the Bihar capital since Friday in view of



Over 10,000 guests, including VIPs like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, were likely to attend the ceremony.



In December last year, an RJD leader in Bihar's Samastipur district was shot dead by unidentified assailants.



Hareram Yadav, 50, was out on his morning walk when motorcycle-borne men shot him dead. The incident took place at Pukar chowk near his village.



Hareram was the fourth RJD leader in Bihar to be murdered after Nitish Kumar formed the new JD-U-BJP government.



RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, have repeatedly slammed the state government over "spurt in crimes and total failure of law and order".



With inputs from IANS



A local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was gunned down by unidentified men in Patna today, police said. The attackers used an AK-47 rifle to kill the leader.Dina Gope was the husband of a former Patna deputy mayor. He was killed near his residence in Anushabad when he was returning home after attending a relative's marriage, a police officer said.The murder took place amid tightened security imposed in the Bihar capital since Friday in view of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap's marriage on Saturday night.Over 10,000 guests, including VIPs like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, were likely to attend the ceremony.In December last year, an RJD leader in Bihar's Samastipur district was shot dead by unidentified assailants.Hareram Yadav, 50, was out on his morning walk when motorcycle-borne men shot him dead. The incident took place at Pukar chowk near his village.Hareram was the fourth RJD leader in Bihar to be murdered after Nitish Kumar formed the new JD-U-BJP government. RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, have repeatedly slammed the state government over "spurt in crimes and total failure of law and order".With inputs from IANS NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter