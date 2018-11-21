Jailed Bihar Topper Scam Kingpin Threatens To Kill Jailer, Jail Doctor

Bachcha Rai was arrested in 2016 after the topper scam had rocked Bihar. (File)

Jailed prime accused in Bihar's topper scam, Bachcha Rai, has threatened a jail official and a doctor leading to a case being registered against him, police said today.

Rai, who is lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna, threatened to murder Jailer Ashok Kumar Singh and jail doctor Lalan Prasad today after they refused to shift him to Patna Medical College and Hospital. The doctor rejected his plea saying he was not sick.

The topper scam had rocked the state in 2016 and hit national headlines after it was revealed that undue favours were provided to under-deserving candidates by giving them high marks and making them state toppers in the intermediate examinations of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Ashok Kumar Singh has lodged an FIR in Beur police station against Bachcha Rai for abusing, misbehaving and threatening to eliminate him, officer incharge Ranjan Kumar said.

Rai was arrested almost two years back after Ruby Rai a 2016 Class 12 topper in humanities landed into trouble during a sting operation. She gave "ludicrous answers to elementary questions related to her subjects".

Class 12 science stream topper Saurabh Shreshtha was also caught on camera giving wrong answers to basic science questions.

The sting suggested the "toppers" might have used fraud means to achieve their ranks.