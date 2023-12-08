Bihar Land Mafia Found Squatting On Plot Seized By Probe Agency ED

A plot of land seized by the ED has been taken over by the land mafia

A plot of land seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from the main accused in the Bihar topper scam has been taken over by the land mafia, officials have said.

The ED has approached the Bihar Police to ensure the land mafia is dealt with strictly, sources said.

Amit Kumar alias Bacha Rai was arrested by the ED and his properties had been seized after his name came up in the scam that involved education department and college officials. The officials allegedly took huge sums from students to make them toppers in the scam that had been running undetected.

Amit Kumar was the principal of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali district when the scam was discovered in 2016. The properties that the ED had seized include the college.

The ED has said land mafias have taken over the plots and are building structures on them.

ED assistant director Rajiv Ranjan in a first information report (FIR) to Bhagwanpur police said Amit Kumar has taken over the land.

Police officer Om Prakash said they have started investigation after checking the site. They found that Amit Kumar has already started construction on the land.

"We have banned the construction after we got the FIR from the ED. We will take action against Amit Kumar too," Mr Prakash said.