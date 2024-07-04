'Shall I Touch Your Feet?' Nitish Kumar Raps Officials Over Pending Land Survey

Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA in January this year (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment letters to 9,888 candidates selected as the Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer and other related posts and asked officials in the Revenue and Land Reforms department to complete the land survey before the assembly elections due in 2025.

Addressing the event, the Bihar Chief Minister asserted that the land survey should be done before the state elections.

"I have said that these works (land surveys) must be done before elections. If all these works are done before July 2025, it will be good. I bow to you (Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh) with folded hands. Shall I touch your feet now? I say this to everyone, do it as soon as possible."

He further said that 60% of crimes in Bihar occur mainly because of land-related disputes.

"Now, with the appointment of 9,888 more officials, the department must complete the special survey and settlement of lands across the state by July 2025," he added.

Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA in January this year, after having developed "differences" with the Mahagathbandhan. This was his fifth crossover in the past 10 years, preceding his ninth time as the Chief Minister.

This led to the collapse of the Mahagathbandhan government, after which the NDA government was formed in the state.

