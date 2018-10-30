Infant Dies At Hospital In Bihar, Family Says He Was Bitten By Rats

The baby's parents have accused the hospital of negligence. (Representational)

A nine-day-old baby died after being bitten by rats in the ICU of a government-run hospital in Bihar's Darbhanga district, the family alleged. Hospital authorities have refuted the allegation and the district administration has ordered probe into the matter.

The baby was admitted to the neo-natal Intensive Care Unit at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital on Monday. He died early on Tuesday "after being bitten by rats due to the hospital's negligence".

"We were shocked to find that rats were trying to nibble at the hands and legs of my newborn during a visit to the NICU late on Monday. There was no nurse or doctor on duty. We immediately informed hospital officials but they informed us that the child was already dead," Phuran Chaupal, the baby's father said.

Head of Child Department at the hospital said there were no rat bites on the baby's bpdy when he was admitted.

The baby's parents met District Magistrate in-charge Kari Prasad Mahto and demanded action against the hospital.

