Patna's Critical Bailey Road Caves In After Heavy Rain

The traffic is badly affected after the Critical Bailey road caved in.

A large of part of a road in Patna caved in on Sunday following heavy rains that pounded the state capital round the clock, officials said.

The Bailey road, considered the life line of Patna, caved in due to heavy rains continuing since Saturday. Several areas are water-logged, a district administration official said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the site along with his Cabinet colleagues and top officials.

According to police officials, traffic was badly disrupted between Hartali More and Sheikhpura, after the road was closed following the incident.

The repair work has begun on Bailey road by the Road Construction Department.

"Nitish Kumar inspected the site where the road had caved in and instructed the officials to resume traffic as soon as possible," officials said.

In Patna, water-logging is common after heavy rains as most of the drains are choked with plastic waste.