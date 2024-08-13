Partner Content

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. (PAIL) was incorporated in the year 1994.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), the largest independent manufacturer of malt spirits in India and makers of the award-winning Indri single malt and Camikara (India's 1st pure cane juice rum) today announced its Q1 FY24-25 results, driven by a substantial boost in sales and profitability from its single malt and other premium alco-bev brands.



On standalone basis, the company has achieved Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 20.08 Cr. in Q1 FY24-25, which is a 31.24% increase as compared to Q1 FY23-24.



The company reported a Net Revenue from Operations of Rs. 209.00 Crores with an EBITDA of Rs. 28.62 Crores, an increase of 14.39% as compared to Q1 FY 23-24. The net profit margin rose from 6.68% to 9.61% Y-o-Y, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased by 27% Y-o-Y, at Rs. 1.52.



The profitability growth was driven by its distillery vertical led by premium alco-bev brands.



Key Highlights of Premium Alco Bev Brands Q1 FY24-25 Performance:

Sales Volume Growth: Premium Alco-Bev Brands have achieved a significant increase of 36% in sales volume as compared to Q1 of FY 23-24.

Revenue Growth: The revenue from single malt and other premium alco-bev brands has risen by 113% Y-o-Y.

Single Malt Volume Growth: Indri single malt witnessed an outstanding sales volume growth of 236% Y-o-Y.



Speaking on the performance, Harvinder Chopra, Managing Director, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said, "We are very happy with the overall performance of the company. The exceptional growth in our premium alco-bev brands, particularly Indri single malt, demonstrates the strength of our strategy, and we are confident that our continued focus on the premium alco-bev space will drive sustained growth and profitability going forward."



Stock Ticker: (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)

About Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited



Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. (PAIL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is the largest independent manufacturer of malt spirits in India, makers of Indri single malt whisky, Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), CO2 and white crystal sugar.



Website: www.picagro.com

Media Contact Details

Abhishek Haryson, Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited, +91-9891356547

Shreya Bhattacharya, Avian WE, shreyab@avianwe.com, +91-9582891650

