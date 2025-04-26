Former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan Dies, Check His Contribution To Education

Dr K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman and a key figure behind India's New Education Policy (NEP), died in Bengaluru on Friday.

While Dr Kasturirangan had a career in India's space programme, his most lasting contribution in recent years was in the field of education. He served as the Chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020, a major reform aimed at transforming India's education system to make it more holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary.

As the chief architect of the NEP, he played a central role in shaping policies that focus on early childhood education, a flexible curriculum, critical thinking, and greater emphasis on vocational training and regional languages. His vision helped move Indian education towards global standards while preserving its cultural roots.

Apart from his work on NEP, Dr Kasturirangan was the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and chaired the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, where he worked to improve higher education and research standards.

As a renowned astrophysicist, has made significant contributions to astronomy and space science. His research interests include high-energy X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy, as well as optical astronomy.

Dr Kasturirangan has authored over 200 research papers in esteemed international and national journals, focusing on astronomy, space science, and space applications. Additionally, he has edited six books, further contributing to the field's knowledge base.

He has also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha (2003-2009) and was a member of the Planning Commission of India.

Recognised for his contributions, he was awarded some of India's highest civilian honors, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.