Selected Civil Service Candidates Advised To Be Mindful On Social Media, Maintain Public Decorum

Newly selected candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 have been issued a detailed advisory reminding them to uphold high standards of integrity, dignity, and discipline in all spheres of life-including on social media. The message emphasises that even before their formal training begins, their public conduct on social media will reflect on the image of the services they are about to join.

In the advisory issued by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the training institution for India's civil servants, candidates were reminded that "your past actions also will be a reflection of your character and personality throughout your career." It stressed that the journey of becoming a civil servant begins not with training, but from the moment of selection.

"You should start displaying exemplary conduct that befits an officer right from this day and not wait for your training to start," it stated, highlighting their future roles in governance and public service.

Stressing the role of civil servants as visible representatives of the State, the note said, "Civil servants are the public face of the State and their conduct is under constant public scrutiny." Candidates were urged to maintain "courteous, respectful, dignified and appropriate" interactions with the public, government personnel, elected representatives, civil society organisations, and vulnerable sections of society.

The institution also reinforced its guiding motto: "Sheelam Param Bhushanam - Character is the supreme embellishment," calling on candidates to demonstrate "integrity, dignity, humility and rectitude at all times."

Among the detailed behavioral expectations are:

Rejecting all forms of inducement, such as gifts and hospitality

Demonstrating gender sensitivity, punctuality, and compassion

Adhering to civic manners and personal hygiene

Abstaining from public consumption of intoxicants

Dressing in modest and occasion-appropriate attire

Social media conduct received special attention. The advisory warned that posts and online behavior, even at this early stage, can impact the reputation of the service. "Any posts made or facilitated by you on social media will also reflect on the service," it cautioned.

Candidates were advised to avoid impulsive online activity: "Pause and reflect on the possible impact of what you are going to post." It further added that avoiding potentially misinterpreted or controversial content is advisable.

While the use of technology was encouraged for improving service delivery, the message underlined the need for ethical and responsible digital behavior. "The Academy promotes the use of technology and AI for improving the speed and quality of services delivered to the citizens," it said, but with clear boundaries on self-promotion and conduct.

Candidates were also encouraged to begin adopting a healthy lifestyle in preparation for the intensive physical and academic training that lies ahead.