ICSI CSEET November Result 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

ICSI CSEET November Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

ICSI CSEET November Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu

Step 2. Click on the ICSI CSEET November 2024 result link on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your application number and date of birth, then click on 'Login'

Step 5. Check your CSEET result and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

The CSEET 2024 November session was held from November 9-11, 2024.

Passing the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration in the Executive Programme of the Company Secretary course.

The CSEET exam is conducted for two hours. The breakdown of marks for each paper in the computer-based CSEET, which follows an MCQ pattern, is as follows:

Business Communication: 50 marks

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning: 50 marks

Economic and Business Environment: 50 marks

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have qualified Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and graduates with a minimum of 50 percent marks, as well as postgraduates. These students do not need to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission into the CS Executive Programme.

The exams are conducted in four sessions a year: January, May, July, and November.