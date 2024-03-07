Partner Content

Deputy CM Fadnavis at India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit 'NXT10'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the importance of infra-led growth as the bedrock of development in the state, as he promised to develop a ‘Mumbai of the Future.' Speaking at India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit ‘NXT10,' Fadnavis said Mumbai will soon be the most advanced city in terms of infrastructure.

“We invested USD 30 billion in infrastructure since 2014 and we have changed the picture of Mumbai with longest coastal roads and metro networks…After Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, now a Third Mumbai will develop between new Mumbai Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and this will be the ‘Mumbai of future,” assured Fadnavis.

While welcoming competition between states in attracting investments, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that Maharashtra will lead India's economic growth.

“We are in a competitive federalism between 10 states. There was a time, when only a few states were competing but now we welcome this fierce competition because it is our country at the end of the day. A company going to Gujarat or Karnataka or Delhi is fine…it is our own country….Our FDI figures which are better than Gujarat, Karnataka and U.P. put together are a testimony of the confidence investors have in the state of Maharashtra...There are projects that have gone to Gujarat, but Maharashtra has and will always be number one because of our consistent policies,” he said.

Fadnavis said he envisioned the future of Maharashtra as a state focussed on security, robust social infrastructure, investment, and sustainability, indicating that the upcoming decade would be crucial in propelling the state into a trillion-dollar economy.

India Global Forum (IGF) Founder and Chairman, Manoj Ladwa thanked Fadnavis for his encouragement in bringing IGF what he described as “the epicentre of Global India”.

IGF's ‘NXT10' heralds a pivotal decade for India as a global powerhouse, convening leading figures from the world of business, politics, art and culture to discuss what the next ten years beckons for India's economy and geopolitical standing.

